2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured following a crash on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Feb. 20, 2022. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Two people were killed in a six-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach early Sunday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials said six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene and a third person suffered “critical injuries” and had to be cut from a vehicle by firefighters using heavy equipment. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

Two other people were treated on scene, OCFA said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. CHP said it is investigating the possibility that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.