Two men were declared dead Sunday following a head-on collision in Palmdale on Aug. 7, 2022 (Don Luis Meza)

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided with another pickup.

A pickup is seen heavily damaged following a deadly crash in Palmdale (Don Luis Meza)

Video from the scene showed the two vehicles were a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 and a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared both men dead. It’s unclear at this time which vehicle each person was in at the time of the crash, or if there were other occupants in either vehicle.

Neither of the men have been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.