A police pursuit in Rialto ended with two people dead and a driver facing murder charges, the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release.

The pursuit of a gray 2014 Nissan Maxima began in Colton, but just before 1 a.m., the Maxima entered Rialto city limits, where RPD officers located the car “traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Linden Ave. and Randall Ave.,” the release said.

During the RPD’s pursuit of the car, the Maxima ran a red light at Cedar and Randall avenues, where it collided with a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra, then crashed into a home on the 1200 block of West Randall Avenue, police said.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the two occupants of the Sentra — 31-year-old Aaron McDonald of Bloomington and 30-year-old Irene Jaramillo of Rialto — were taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where they died as a result of their injuries, police said.

The driver of the Maxima, 24-year-old Alejandro Canchola of San Bernardino, and his passenger, 21-year-old Jose Castrocota of San Bernardino, were also taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries, police said.

When Canchola is discharged from the hospital, he will be booked into a San Bernardino County jail and charged with murder, police said.

As of Saturday evening, he is not listed in inmate records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-388-4912 or Harvey_je@sbcity.org.

Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463, and they should reference case number 22-36160.