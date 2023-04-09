The drivers of two vehicles were killed following a head-on crash in Anaheim early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Nohl Ranch Road and East Serrano Avenue.

Anaheim police officers responded to the scene and found an overturned Toyota Prius and Lexus sedan with major front end damage.

Two damaged vehicles that were involved in a fatal collision are shown in Anaheim on April 9, 2023. (County News Service)

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers were transported to the hospital. It was unclear which vehicle the passengers were riding in at the time of the crash.

An official for the Anaheim Police Department said drugs or alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash, but did not specify which vehicle was at fault.

The roadway was closed for several hours as part of the investigation.