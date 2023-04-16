Traffic detectives are investigating after two people died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in San Bernardino County early Sunday morning.

The deadly crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Pioneer Avenue in Redlands.

Firefighters from the Redlands Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene and found a white Toyota sedan on its roof with two people trapped inside.

Crews used heavy equipment to cut the two occupants free, but discovered that both were killed in the crash.

Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)

Their identities have not yet been released, but fire officials said the two occupants were 25- and 26-year-old men.

The crash is under investigation, but it appears that the vehicle was traveling when it struck a cement light pole and rolled. Officials have not said if speed or drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.