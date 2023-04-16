Traffic detectives are investigating after two people died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in San Bernardino County early Sunday morning.

The deadly crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Pioneer Avenue in Redlands.

Firefighters from the Redlands Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene and found a white Toyota sedan on its roof with two people trapped inside.

Crews used heavy equipment to cut the two occupants free, but discovered that both were killed in the crash.

  • Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
    Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
  • Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
    Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
  • Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
    Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
  • Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)
    Two men were pronounced dead Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Redlands on April 16, 2023. (Redlands Fire Department)

Their identities have not yet been released, but fire officials said the two occupants were 25- and 26-year-old men.

The crash is under investigation, but it appears that the vehicle was traveling when it struck a cement light pole and rolled. Officials have not said if speed or drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.