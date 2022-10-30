Two people are dead after shots rang out during a Halloween party in Covina overnight.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived on scene and found four men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was declared dead at the scene and the three others were transported to the hospital. One of the men who was transported was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The two others remain hospitalized but their conditions are unclear.

Witnesses speak to law enforcement at the scene of a deadly shooting in Covina on Oct. 30, 2022 (Key News)

A patient is loaded into an ambulance following a deadly shooting in Covina on Oct. 30, 2022 (Key News)

Crime scene tape surrounds the scene of a deadly shooting in Covina on Oct. 30, 2022 (Key News)

Investigators believe that the shooting happened during a Halloween party. One of the partygoers pulled out a gun and starting firing at other guests before fleeing the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for details on this developing story.