Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a south Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said.

The vehicle is believed to have been traveling in a group of illegal street racers when the crash happened, CHP said.

The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the 91 Freeway west of Acacia Avenue.

Two vehicles that were traveling in the same group were headed east on the freeway. One of the vehicles clipped the rear of the other, sending it off the roadway and onto a dirt shoulder where it crashed into a pole.

Both the driver of the vehicle and his passenger were killed in the crash.

The suspect vehicle believed to have caused the crash drove off from the scene, CHP said.

The 91 Freeway was closed around 2:45 a.m. while investigators were on the scene. It reopened about an hour later.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact CHP South L.A. Officer Phillipson at 424-551-4000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at LACrimestoppers.org.