Two people were killed in a violent crash in La Mirada Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a fire hydrant and sheared a power pole.

Video from the scene shows tire skid marks leading to the resting spot of the vehicle, which was torn to shreds with debris scattered across the roadway.

Both the driver and the passenger were killed at the scene, LASD said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Sheriff’s Department said it would release further details later in the day.