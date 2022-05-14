Two people died early Saturday morning following a crash in Whittier.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, two vehicles crashed into each other for reasons that are under investigation.

Video from the scene showed both vehicles, red and black sedans, sustained serious front-end and side damage. Fire crews used heavy tools to cut doors on one of the vehicles to access a person who appeared to be trapped inside the damaged car.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, Sheriff’s officials said.

The identities of the people killed have not yet been released, and it’s unclear at this time in which vehicle each person was riding.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said Whittier Boulevard was closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.