Footage shared to the Citizen app shows flames coming from a fatal wreck in Wilmington on Sept. 22, 2022.

Two people died after a fiery traffic crash in Wilmington Thursday night, officials said.

The crash at about 8:15 p.m. brought personnel from the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments to the intersection of Avalon and Lomita boulevards, officials said.

By the time the Fire Department arrived, a vehicle that had been on fire was extinguished, but one person was dead.

The LAFD worked to extricate another passenger, but that person was also “determined dead on scene,” the LAFD said in an update.

Footage shared to the Citizen app shows flames coming from a vehicle before numerous firefighters and police officers arrive on scene.

No information about the circumstances of the crash or the victims has been released.