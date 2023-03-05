A driver suspected of being intoxicated drove the wrong way on the 118 Freeway, causing a collision that killed two people Sunday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the Porter Ranch area.
A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the driver of a black sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway when they collided head-on with a yellow box truck at Tampa Avenue.
Video shows the front and top of the sedan were crushed. The box truck rolled into an embankment next to the off-ramp.
Two people inside the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, CHP said.
The truck driver was not seriously hurt.
Westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway were closed for several hours Sunday morning for the investigation.