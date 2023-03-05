A driver suspected of being intoxicated drove the wrong way on the 118 Freeway, causing a collision that killed two people Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the Porter Ranch area.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the driver of a black sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway when they collided head-on with a yellow box truck at Tampa Avenue.

Video shows the front and top of the sedan were crushed. The box truck rolled into an embankment next to the off-ramp.

A driver suspected of being under the influence drove the wrong way on the 118 Freeway, causing a collision that killed two people early Sunday morning. March 5, 2023 (KTLA)

Two people inside the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, CHP said.

The truck driver was not seriously hurt.

Westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway were closed for several hours Sunday morning for the investigation.