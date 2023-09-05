A driver and passenger were killed in an apparent street race when their vehicle crashed into a firetruck, injuring four crewmembers, in West Compton Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. as the engine company was responding to a medical incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Craig Little said.

The truck was traveling down Avalon Boulevard when it was hit by the civilian vehicle traveling on Compton Boulevard, Little said.

Officials investigate a fatal collision in the Compton area on Sept. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Four crewmembers were transported to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

“Unfortunately, the two members of the civilian vehicle were fatalities,” he said.

The victims were identified by a California Highway Patrol spokesperson as a man and a woman who were both about 30 years old.

Witnesses said the vehicle that hit the truck was racing another vehicle at speeds around 80 mph when the crash occurred.

A CHP official confirmed that street racing did appear to be a factor in the crash but the incident was still under investigation.

Authorities are also searching for the second vehicle, described as a blue Honda Civic, that was involved in the incident.

Compton Boulevard at Avalon Boulevard will remain closed for about four hours during the investigation, the CHP tweeted at 5:15 a.m.