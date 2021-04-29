2 killed when pursuit driver crashes in Inglewood; suspect taken into custody

A man and a woman were killed when a driver being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers crashed into their vehicle in Inglewood Wednesday night.

The incident began about 10:36 p.m. when officers spotted a blue Dodge pickup truck speeding in the area of West Century Boulevard near the 405 Freeway, CHP Officer Franco Pepi said.

Officers said they also saw the truck run a red light before getting on the 405 Freeway.

The driver refused to stop when the officers activated their lights and a brief pursuit began, Pepi said.

The pickup truck exited the freeway at Manchester Boulevard and was travelling north on Glasgow Avenue when the truck crashed into a white Nissan sedan at the Olive Street intersection.

The crash left a 22-year-old female passenger dead at the scene, Pepi said. The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect driving the pickup truck tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash but was taken into custody, Pepi said.

Narcotics were allegedly found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified but he is being investigated for possible DUI, Pepi said.