2 L.A. County deputies involved in Andres Guardado’s fatal shooting relieved of duty in unrelated case

A person holds up a placard and a gloved fist during a protest calling for Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies to be held accountable for the shooting death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado, on July 11, 2020, in Compton, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting of Andres Guardado were relieved of duty this week in connection with a traffic collision unrelated to the 18-year-old’s death, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered Deputies Miguel Vega and Chris Hernandez to be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into a crash that occurred two months before Guardado’s death, said Lt. John Satterfield. He would not elaborate, citing the active investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Vega was driving with a man in custody riding in the backseat when he went in pursuit of another man on a bicycle and crashed the patrol car. Hernandez’s role in the incident is unclear.

Attorneys representing both deputies declined to comment Friday.

