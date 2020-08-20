2 L.A. County sheriff’s captains on leave after sex assault allegations

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies stand at attention during a graduation ceremony in East Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s captains are on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct, officials and public safety sources said.

Capt. Marc Lucio, who serves on the Chino City Council, was accused in July of sexual assault involving a child, but prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to file charges, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.

Capt. Donald Rubio’s case has been under review by prosecutors since January, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said. Two public safety sources say he was accused of rape by intoxication. The sources requested anonymity to discuss the case candidly.

Neither captain responded to a request for comment.

