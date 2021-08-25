2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies accused of covering up on-duty assault in East L.A.

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were charged Wednesday with lying to cover up an on-duty assault, prosecutors said.

Deputies Woodrow Kim and Jonathan Miramontes each face a felony count of filing a false report about an incident in which Kim allegedly knocked a suspect to ground using the door of his patrol car, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. Kim is also charged with assault under the color of authority for the incident.

“Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force and then lie to cover up their crime or the crime of another officer.”

The deputies are due in court Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they had yet retained attorneys.

