2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies indicted on charges alleging they lied in drug, weapons investigation

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have been indicted on charges alleging they lied in a drug and weapons investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Pedro Guerrero-Gonzalez, 34, faces one felony count of filing a false report and Noel Lopez, 41, faces a count of perjury. A grand jury returned the indictment this week and it was unsealed on Friday.

The deputies are due in court next month.

The charges stem from a case in September 2018, when the deputies were part of a team of sheriff’s investigators who served a warrant at a house in East L.A., where they discovered drugs and weapons. Two men were arrested and later charged.

