2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies indicted on charges alleging they lied in drug, weapons investigation

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have been indicted on charges alleging they lied in a drug and weapons investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Pedro Guerrero-Gonzalez, 34, faces one felony count of filing a false report and Noel Lopez, 41, faces a count of perjury. A grand jury returned the indictment this week and it was unsealed on Friday.

The deputies are due in court next month.

The charges stem from a case in September 2018, when the deputies were part of a team of sheriff’s investigators who served a warrant at a house in East L.A., where they discovered drugs and weapons. Two men were arrested and later charged.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News