2 L.A. lawmakers seek answers about police rollout at Echo Park Lake

Los Angeles City Council Members Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman want to know how much it cost to send in police last week as the city fenced off Echo Park and barred people from a homeless encampment along its scenic lake.

Bonin and Raman are pressing for answers from the Los Angeles Police Department on how much the Echo Park deployment cost — including officer pay, overtime costs, equipment and helicopter expenses — how it affected police patrols in other neighborhoods and why it was needed, as well as information on arrests, detentions and uses of force.

“There is tremendous public concern and consternation regarding this deployment,” the council members wrote.

The two council members did not introduce their request as a formal motion that would go up for a council vote. Instead, the request was issued as a letter to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Bonin is also introducing a formal motion along with Councilman Kevin de León asking the LAPD to report back on the detention of journalists during the Echo Park protests.

