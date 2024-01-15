American museums hold some of the best exhibits in the world, but certain museums get more love than others on social media, according to a new study.

Research by Storyboards, a photo wall tiles company, examined the number of public Instagram posts that feature hashtags for popular museums across the country.

The total number of hashtags was calculated by combining the two most popular hashtags for each museum, researchers said.

In first by a wide margin is New York’s Museum of Modern Art, which houses contemporary art and pieces by Vincent van Gogh and Salvador Dalí.

MoMA received 2.9 million hashtags on Instagram when combining #moma with #museumofmodernart, the study found.

In second and third are Wynwood Walls in Miami and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York with 984,063 and 967,717 hashtags, respectively.

In fourth is the Los Angeles County Museum of Art with 916,965 total hashtags. The Western United States’ largest art museum, LACMA is home to a wide variety of art from over 6,000 years across history.

The two most common hashtags for the museum are #lacma and #losangelescountymuseumofart with 901,477 and 15,488 posts respectively.

After LACMA is The Broad, located in downtown Los Angeles. The Broad, which houses pieces from the 1950s onwards by artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, garnered more than 491,000 hashtagged Instagram posts when the hashtags #thebroad and #thebroadmuseum were combined, according to Storyboads.

The top 10 “most Instagrammable” museums in the U.S. can be viewed in the table below:

Rank Museum Location Total # of posts 1. Museum of Modern Art New York 2,917,787 2. Wynwood Gardens Miami 984,063 3. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum New York 967,717 4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art Los Angeles 916,965 5. The Broad Los Angeles 491,709 6. Metropolitan Museum of Art New York 449,310 7. The Art Institute of Chicago Chicago 213,165 8. Field Museum Chicago 146,133 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston 128,787 10. Chihuly Garden and Glass Seattle 128,202 Source: Storyboard

Other California museums ranked amongst the “most Instagrammable” in America include:

#13: The Getty, Los Angeles (109,973 posts)

#15: De Young Museum, San Francisco (100,711 posts)

#18: Exploratorium, San Francisco (84,847 posts)

#20: California Science Centre, Los Angeles (66,588 posts)

#21: California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco (51,113 posts)

#22: Asian Art Museum, San Francisco (40,295 posts)

#23: USS Midway Museum, San Diego (37,218 posts)