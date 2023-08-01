The Los Angeles Fire Department is recognizing two firefighters who bravely saved a man’s life in 2021.

LAFD Engine 52 was dispatched to reports of a man threatening to jump off a bridge on September 27, 2021, on Sunset Boulevard, the fire department said – a situation that was “not uncommon” for the area.

“The crew found no patient at the initial location but widened the search and found one man on the wrong side of the protective barrier of an overpass at Western Avenue and the 101 Freeway,” LAFD said.

After finding the man, Engineer Andrew Kelly and Firefighter Nathan Vonderharr jumped into action and quickly reached over the railing to grab the man’s torso and arms, pulled him back over the railing, and pulled him safely to the ground.

Firefighters stayed on the scene to ensure that the man was not able to get up and try to jump again. They provided him with a medical assessment and transported him to a local hospital with police.

Eventually, LAPD officers placed the patient on a 5150, which signifies a 72-hour hold for mental health reasons.

“These two members demonstrated strength, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving the people of Los Angeles,” LAFD said. “They acted swiftly and decisively in a stressful and dangerous situation and saved the life of a person that was experiencing a crisis. Because of their actions, this distraught person survived, received the medical help they needed and now has the opportunity at a second chance in life.”

Kelly and Vonderharr were both recognized for their bravery with Certificates of Appreciation by the LAFD at Tuesday’s Board of Fire Commissioners meeting.