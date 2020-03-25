2 LAFD firefighters test positive for coronavirus

A Los Angeles Fire Department truck is seen in this file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

Two firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.

LAFD began offering to firefighters who had symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus on Friday, LAFD said in a statement Tuesday.

“Two firefighters have received positive test results and are both home at this time recovering from the illness,” the statement read.

Los Angeles County has a total of 799 cases of COVID-19. Three new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll due to the virus to 13.

Earlier in the month, six LAFD firefighters went into self-quarantine after they were exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

So far, 79 LAFD firefighters have been tested.