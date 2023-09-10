2 LAFD paramedics among 4 hospitalized in overnight crash in Pacoima

A crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck sent four people to the hospital, including two responding paramedics, early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, an LAFD Paramedic Rescue ambulance was responding to a medical emergency when it was broadsided by the pickup at the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 12:35 a.m.

As a result of the collision, the pickup truck careened into a nearby utility pole, trapping two men who were inside the vehicle.

A crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck sent four people to the hospital, including the two responding paramedics. (Citizen App)

“The two adult male occupants…were badly trapped in the wreckage of their severely damaged truck before being freed by a team of LAFD responders,” LAFD said in a release.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The two LAFD paramedics were able to remove themselves from the wreckage of the ambulance. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to a nearby hospital.

“The initial medical emergency that the paramedic team was headed to was quickly handled successfully by another LAFD crew,” the fire department said.

A crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck sent four people to the hospital, including the two responding paramedics. (Citizen App)

Video posted to the Citizen App shows the mangled pickup truck next to several responding LAFD units with witnesses looking on.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.