2 LAPD officers, 1 civilian injured in South L.A. crash

Two officers and one civilian were injured in a South Los Angeles traffic collision Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Vernon and Central avenues just before 10:30 p.m., according to officer Jader Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both the LAPD officers and one other person were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were at scene of the collision, as one of the officers was trapped in the patrol car and had to be extricated.

Sky5 footage showed the front of the police vehicle was severely damaged and one of the door’s was removed.

The civilian that was injured was in a silver Mazda, footage showed.

No further information on what caused the crash or the identities of those injured was immediately available.