An early-morning crash in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood Thursday sent two Los Angeles Police Department officers to the hospital.

The collision at Wilshire and Hauser boulevards occurred around 1:30 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The driver of the other car told KTLA that the officers ran a traffic light with no sirens or lights, then collided with his vehicle, which footage from the scene shows to be a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV.

Police declined to speak on camera, though an officer told KTLA that two officers were taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions were not available.