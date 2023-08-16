An LAPD SUV was damaged in a Mid-City crash on Aug. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were injured in a Mid-City crash Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Cochran Avenue, according to the LAPD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the officers were on patrol when they were t-boned by another vehicle, according to LAPD.

It is unclear how many occupants were in the other vehicle, or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The conditions of the officers are also unknown.

Video from the scene showed the LAPD SUV with heavy front and passenger side damage in the middle of the street and debris strewn about the area.

No further details were released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.