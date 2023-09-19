Two teens from Las Vegas have been arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst, a retired chief of police for the city of Bell, as he was riding his bike in a residential area of Las Vegas last month.

The incident, which authorities at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are calling intentional, occurred on Aug. 14 near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway in a neighborhood community approximately 16 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 6 a.m. and found the 64-year-old cyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. Probst was taken to UMC Trauma where he later died of his injuries.

On August 29, LVMPD detectives learned of a video circulating on social media showing the fatal hit-and-run, which was taken by the teen passenger in the car.

“The video showed how the driver intentionally sideswiped a sedan as they traveled northbound on Tenaya. A few seconds later, the suspects observed Probst riding his bicycle. The individuals pulled directly behind Probst and ran him over, as they fled the scene and laughed,” a LVMPD news release stated.

In the graphic video, one of the teens is heard saying, “Are you ready?” as they approach Probst, who was riding in a designated bike lane, from behind. The other teen can be heard saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.” After hitting the retired law enforcement chief, one of the teens is heard saying he was “knocked out” with the other responding, “We need to get out of here.”

Still image from a viral video taken of the intentional hit-and-run of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, a retired City of Bell Police Chief, on Aug. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. Two teens have been charged with murder in connection with the incident. (LVMPD)

On Aug. 31, detectives located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and identified the 17-year-old male teenage driver. He was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. The teenage male passenger was arrested on Sept. 19 and was also booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

At a Tuesday press conference to announce the arrest of the second teen, LVMPD Deputy Chief Nick Farese expressed his feelings about the video of the deadly hit-and-run.

“A cowardly act that in my 22 years of law enforcement left me personally appalled, two juveniles joyriding in a car intentionally hitting and killing an innocent man who was riding a bicycle and leaving him for dead along the side of a road,” he said.

Taylor Probst, the victim’s daughter, joined officials at the press conference.

“We are devastated by the senseless murder of Andy. Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives of others matter,” she said.

Retired police chief for the city of Bell, Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, seen here, was killed in an intentional hit-and-run in Las Vegas on Aug 14, 2023. (Probst Family)

Probst worked in law enforcement for 35 years before retiring in 2009 and moving into global security, KTLA’s Chris Wolfe reported.

“Due to the hit-and-run being an intentional act, LVMPD Homicide detectives took over the investigation and the charges against the driver will be amended to include open murder,” the release stated, adding that the passenger faces the same charges.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at Tuesday’s press conference that the prosecution of the two teens has already started on the juvenile level but will quickly be transferred to the adult system.

“In the criminal justice system, if you are a minor and you are eligible to be charged for the crime of murder, you are automatically sent to the adult system,” he said. “I am confident that that is what’s going to happen in this case.”