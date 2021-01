Two Los Angeles Unified School District teachers died from COVID-19 complications over winter break.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Erica Brown-Atkinson and Nick Glover.

Meanwhile, as students and teachers prepare to return to online learning after three weeks off, Supt. Austin Beutner called on a “all hands on deck effort” to discuss how to make the state’s reopening plan better.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.