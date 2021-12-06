2 Long Beach police officers charged after allegedly lying about arrest

Two Long Beach police officers have been charged with filing a false report and falsifying a public record after allegedly lying about an arrest three years ago, officials announced Monday.

Dedier Reyes, 38, and David Salcedo, 28, both face charges in connection with a Feb. 15, 2018 incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers were patrolling an area at that time and detained two men outside a taqueria.

During a search, officers found a bag with a loaded gun inside. They allegedly lied about the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the weapon, which caused the wrong person to be arrested and held in custody, officials said without elaborating.

Reyes is also charged with filing the report under the penalty of perjury.

The case is still being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

“Law enforcement officers have a legal and moral obligation to the people they serve to always tell the truth,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “The failure of a sworn peace officer to tell the truth can result in an innocent person losing their freedom.”