Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions.

LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund.

The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur and tech magnate Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon. According to its website, the fund has committed $2 billion towards efforts across the nation to help families experiencing homelessness and assist in the creation of nonprofit pre-schools in underserved communities.

It’s the second time that LA Family Housing has been chosen to receive a grant from the fund. It was also a recipient in 2018.

Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, LAFH President and CEO, said the organization was deeply grateful to be chosen as recipients of the grant, which she says will help their mission to move families from the streets and shelters into permanent housing.

“LAFH has a nearly four-decade track record of helping families transition out of homelessness, and we are now serving nearly 12,000 Angelenos each year. This grant will enable LAFH to connect even more families with the housing and services that end homelessness in their lives—for good,” Klasky-Gamer said.

The funds will be used to support the organization’s existing services, including its Family Solutions Center in North Hollywood and other resources that are made available to those in need.

PATH Los Angeles announced being chosen by the Bezos Day One Fund on its Facebook page.

“We just received a grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to boost our efforts to end family homelessness in Los Angeles,” the post reads in part. “We’re honored to be recognized with this award and excited for the impacts it will help us make on families.”

Four other homeless outreach organizations in California were among the 40 selected by the Bezos Day One Fund. Two are located in Visalia, one is in San Luis Obispo and the other is the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness.