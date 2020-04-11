2 Los Angeles city workers die of coronavirus

Two Los Angeles city employees have died after being infected with the coronavirus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday, part of the growing number of fatalities in the county.

“Unfortunately among the fallen are city employees,” Garcetti said Friday. “It wasn’t just lip service that these are going to be tough days. … I love sharing the news of the progress we’re making, but it saddens me deeply that we have lost from our own city family.”

The employees were not identified and officials did not say how they contracted the virus.

Garcetti said 15 Los Angeles Fire Department employees and 52 Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and three remain hospitalized.

