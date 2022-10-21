Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials respond to a shooting outside a Bank of America in Carson on Oct. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week.

Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun in a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.

The robbery of a Loomis vehicle late Monday morning left the guard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his leg after he worked on a Bank of America ATM.

“During the incident, the robbers ambushed the guard and both opened fire, striking him in the leg several times,” the release said. “According to the affidavit, the robbers stole $140,000, as well as the guard’s firearm.”

Surveillance video from James’ home and the scene of the robbery implicate the two men, said federal officials. They added that Akins owns a black Chevrolet Malibu, the type of car used in the attack, and James’ cell phone records put him close to the scene at the time of the robbery.

The Hobbs Act charge carries a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, while the gun charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.