2 lottery tickets worth $2 million sold in L.A. County, 1 $1 million ticket sold in I.E.

Four lottery players in the Golden State won prizes of $1 million or more this month just by playing Scratchers, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

Three of the tickets were sold in Southern California, including two worth $2 million, and the fourth was purchased in Fresno.

Both $2 million prizes were won in Los Angeles County playing the Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game.

One of the tickets was purchased in Glendale at Castle Liquor, state lottery officials said. Located at 6808 San Fernando Road, the family-owned store, which has been around for 45 years, has previously sold two tickets worth $750,000 apiece, according to co-owner Joseph Chon.

The other $2 million ticket was sold at Venice Shell, which is on Venice Boulevard, the release stated.

In Riverside, someone won $1 million through the Plus the Money game. The ticket was bought at the Arco AM/PM at 10015 Bellegrave Ave., according to the California Lottery.

The fourth prize, also $1 million, was secured through the Red Hot 10’s game. River Park Food and Liquor in Fresno sold the winning ticket.

All of the winners have stepped forward to claim the money.

Overall, this January has seemingly been a lucky month for lottery players in the California.

At the beginning of the month, a Powerball ticket was sold in Sacramento that matched all six numbers to split a $632.6 million jackpot with another winner in Wisconsin.

Less than a week later, a SuperLottoPlus ticket purchased in Moreno Valley won the game’s $13 million jackpot.

Additionally, two other lottery players in L.A. County each won $5 million prizes by playing Scratchers.