Tickets for the Mega Millions lottery is seen June 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While there was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, two California Lottery players are $202,000 richer.

Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Southern California matched five of the winning numbers, only missing the Mega number of 15.

While the winners’ identities haven’t been revealed, the lottery office announced that the tickets were sold at Zuniga Market in Los Angeles and a 7-Eleven location in Monrovia, about 19 miles from Los Angeles.

Since no one hit all the winning numbers, the jackpot now stands at $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, which will take place at 7:59 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.

The lottery fever is high in California since the Powerball and SuperLotto Plus jackpots have continued to grow.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $900 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing and the Super Lotto Plus jackpot is $77 million. Powerball tickets cost $2 and Super Lotto Plus tickets cost $1.

Tickets for all draw games can be purchased at lottery retailers across the state. The winning numbers for all the draw games will also be posted to the California Lottery website.

Ahead of the drawings, lottery players can test their lucky numbers with a new feature on the lottery website.

State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.

By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.