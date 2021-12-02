2 members of LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s security detail under investigation after incident in France

Two members of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore’s security detail are under investigation after detaining an individual in the streets of France during an overseas trip by LAPD commanders last month, police officials confirmed to The Times.

The group had traveled abroad to meet with French counterparts about security preparations for the Summer Olympics, which are planned in Paris and other French cities in 2024 and in L.A. in 2028. The detention occurred in Marseille after a high-ranking LAPD commander’s wife wrongly alleged her cellphone had been stolen by a man who bumped into her in the street, officials said.

The “unfortunate incident,” as police officials described it, led to the man and others he was with making complaints about their treatment, which were conveyed to local police, and to Moore issuing apologies to French and U.S. officials in the Mediterranean port city.

It has also prompted an internal LAPD investigation — initiated by Moore — that “will address the circumstances surrounding the incident” and the actions of the two detail officers, said Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.