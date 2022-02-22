2 men, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Anaheim motel

Kevin Moreno-Aviles, left, and Juan Ramiro Felix, right, are seen in photos released by the Anaheim Police Department on Feb. 22, 2022.

Four people described as gang members have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside an Anaheim motel last year.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 16 in a motel parking lot along the 1400 block of North State College Boulevard, Anaheim police said in a news release.

The victim, 31-year-old Jeremy Ray Brommer of Garden Grove, was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police identified four local gang members as the suspects in the shooting.

They were arrested last week with help from a tactical response team and Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers.

Two of the suspects were identified as 19-year-old Juan Ramiro Felix and 18-year-old Kevin Moreno-Aviles, both of Placentia.

The other two were described as being juveniles and were not identified because of their age.

Investigators “declined to discuss” a motive for the shooting, police said in the news release.