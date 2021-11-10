2 men arrested, $1M worth of drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation: Huntington Beach PD

Police arrested two people on Nov. 9, 2021, in the city of Bell and seized about $1 million worth of drugs and two handguns. (Huntington Beach Police Department)

As part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, police arrested two people in the city of Bell on Tuesday and seized about $1 million worth of drugs.

Detectives learned about drug supply distribution taking place in Orange and Los Angeles counties, as part of their investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of Mexico, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The ongoing investigation was taking place throughout October and led to the identification of “multiple suspects,” police said.

Two of those identified suspects, men aged 21 and 29, were arrested Tuesday evening in the city of Bell, according to Huntington Beach PD.

At the time of the arrest, one of the men was in possession of 20 pounds of “suspected methamphetamine,” the department said.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence leading to the recovery of additional drugs and weapons, including, in total, 317 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 17 kilos of suspected cocaine and fentanyl and 2 handguns.

The seizure has an estimated wholesale value of over $1 million, police said.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, suspect names and additional details will not be released at this time, the department said.

