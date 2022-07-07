Two men were arrested after burglary tools were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Glendale last week, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. July 3 when a Glendale police officer stopped a vehicle in an alley on the 1600 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard.

While speaking to the two men inside the vehicle, the officer saw a Sawzall in the back of the car “in plain sight,” and as the driver, 29-year-old Anthony Garay, opened the glove box, the officer noticed a stack of used blades, and that Garay’s hands were covered in black soot.

The car was searched and police found a total of 12 saw blades from the glove box, the Sawzall with a blade attached in the rear of the car and a metal carjack, authorities said.

Garay, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft.

The other occupant, 29-year-old Rocky Escalante, also of L.A., was arrested and booked for grand theft and possessing burglary tools.

No further details about the incident were released Thursday.