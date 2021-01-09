2 men arrested after fight led to deadly shooting in Camarillo

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released these booking photos on Jan. 9, 2021 of Anthony Michael Garcia and Luis Vincent Reyes.

Two men were arrested in Bakersfield a day after a fight at a mobile home community in Camarillo escalated into the deadly shooting of another man, authorities said Saturday.

Officers booked into jail 33-year-old Anthony Michael Garcia and 40-year-old Luis Vincent Reyes in connection with the incident that happened at Lamplighter Camarillo.

Camarillo police responded to the location Thursday around 11 p.m. after authorities received a 911 call about a disturbance, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound, the department said. He was taken to Los Robles Hospital, where he died. Authorities only identified the victim as a 34-year-old Camarillo man.

Detectives later identified Garcia and Reyes, also Camarillo residents, as suspects and tracked them to a home in Bakersfield, the Sheriff’s Office said. With help from a SWAT team with the Bakersfield Police Department, sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at the residence in the 10100 block of Riata Lane on Friday and found the two suspects.

They arrested Garcia on suspicion of murder and Reyes for possible charges of conspiracy to commit murder and being an accessory after the fact, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They were taken to a pretrial detention facility in Ventura, where they remain in custody on $500,000 bail.

Investigators did not disclose further details about the incident, including what possibly caused the dispute.