2 men arrested after pursuit ends in Echo Park rollover crash; nitrous oxide tanks found in suspect vehicle

Police on Friday released additional details about a high-speed pursuit that began in Glendale and ended in a rollover crash in Echo Park the day before.

The pursuit began about 5 p.m., when Glendale police officers were patrolling in the area of San Fernando Road and Winchester Avenue. They saw a vehicle pass by them with tinted windows, but immediately recognized the front passenger as 19-year-old Genaro Salcedo of Sun Valley, who they knew to be on probation for a weapons violation and had information that he was potentially armed with a handgun, police said.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle to contact Salcedo, but the driver allegedly accelerated away and a pursuit was initiated.

During the chase, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Mark Magana of La Crescenta, maintained high speeds, drove recklessly and crashed into multiple unoccupied cars, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Eventually, Magana lost control at Glendale Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue, rolled over and crashed into a utility pole near a gas station in the area.

Salcedo, Magana and three juvenile passengers got out of the car, seemingly unscathed, and were detained without further incident, police said.

Salcedo, Magana and one of the younger passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the two others were released at the scene to their parents.

Inside the car, officers found two nitrous oxide tanks and empty balloons, police said.

Salcedo was found to be in possession of a credit card allegedly belonging to another person. He was booked on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide and misappropriation of lost property, while Magana was booked for felony child endangerment and felony evading, police said.

The juvenile that was transported to the hospital was treated and later released to his parents.