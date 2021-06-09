2 men arrested for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Huntington Beach

Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexual assaulting a woman in Huntington Beach, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Sunday when the woman was in downtown Huntington Beach and was forcibly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the two men, according to Huntington Beach police.

She was let go on Pacific Coast Highway south of Warner Avenue when a motorist who was passing by saw her and contacted police, a statement from the Police Department said.

The woman suffered numerous injuries and was transported to a local hospital. She has since been released, officials said.

Detectives launched an investigation and were able to locate and arrest two suspects in Long Beach.

Those in custody were identified as 47-year-old Florentino Bacilio and 30-year-old Angel Evaristo.

Police found no relation between the suspects and the victim.

The case will be sent to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have information relating to the crime to call the Huntington Beach Police Department hotline at 714-375-5066.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.