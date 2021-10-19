2 men arrested for burglarizing Glendale home: Police

28-year-old Cesar Medina-Sanchez and 62-year-old Craig Murphy are seen in a photo shared by the Glendale Police Department on Oct. 19, 2021.

Two men were arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Glendale home earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridge Drive regarding a residential burglary, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the residence had been ransacked and the victim’s vehicle and vehicle keys were missing.

The next day, the officers returned to the home for their investigation, and just after 5 a.m., they noticed a vehicle occupied by two people parked right outside.

Officers spoke to the occupants, 28-year-old Cesar Medina-Sanchez of Vallejo in the driver’s seat and 62-year-old Craig Murphy of Vallejo in the passenger seat. While speaking with Medina-Sanchez and Murphy, officers observed a large amount of marijuana near the center console, the department said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle produced several items belonging to the victim of the residential burglary, several debit and credit cards issued to other individuals, and a glass pipe with a bulbous end, police said.

Medina-Sanchez and Murphy were arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, and identity theft.

Medina-Sanchez claimed ownership of the glass pipe and was found to have methamphetamine wrapped in plastic on his person, so he was also arrested on suspicion possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, according to police.