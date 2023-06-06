Two men have been arrested in connection with the Oct. 2021 shooting death of Jesus Sanchez, pictured here with a family member. (KTLA)

Two men have been arrested in connection with an October 2021 shooting that led to the death of 18-year-old Jesus Sanchez, officials with the Ontario Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Sanchez was leaving a crowded Halloween party on Oct. 23, 2021, in the 700 block of East Bonnie Brae Court in Ontario when gunfire erupted. The 18-year-old bystander was caught in the crossfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Police said the Halloween party had attracted an “unexpected number of guests,” most of whom were minors. No arrests were made at the time.

A year after his death, Sanchez’s family continued to search for answers, even plastering the teen’s picture on three billboards the city paid for near area freeways. His relatives pushed further and petitioned the state. In March 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the deadly shooting.

The two male suspects arrested in connection with the shooting were taken into custody on May 31 without incident, according to a news release from the Ontario Police Department.

Because both men were juveniles at the time, police said they are unable to release their names or any identifying information. However, search warrants executed at two locations related to the suspects produced two firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, extended magazines and a ballistic vest.

Both men are being held at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

“This investigation began with limited information and evidence, but the consistent and diligent work by investigators led to a successful conclusion,” the release stated. “While the actual prosecution of this case is just beginning, we hope these arrests help to bring closure (to) the Sanchez family. We would like to thank the Sanchez family for their continued support and assistance during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Mena at 909-408-1769. Anonymous tips can be made through the WeTip hotline at 78-CRIME or online at WeTip.