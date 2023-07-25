A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects in San Bernardino County.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Victor Valley station, deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Sand Court in the city of Adelanto around 5 p.m. Saturday evening on reports of a robbery.

Upon arriving on scene deputies found the victim, only identified as a man who works as a delivery driver for a cannabis retailer, and learned that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who left the location in a Ford Taurus.

After a BOLO (Be on the lookout) notification was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies, deputies with the Victorville Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery, and conducted a “high-risk vehicle stop,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Marijuana was located inside the trunk of the vehicle, and money was located in the center console,” SBSD said. “Deputies learned the suspects threw the weapon out of the vehicle after the robbery…The weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, was later recovered.”

The two occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jakye Randolph of Adelanto and 26-year-old Jonathyn Russkizzee of Victorville were identified as the suspects and arrested for conspiracy and robbery.

They were each booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Deputy T. Baca at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or visit their website.