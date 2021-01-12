2 men arrested in 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Pacoima

Two men were being held on suspicion of murder Tuesday after a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Pacoima the day before, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on the 12700 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found the teen boy lying on the grass in a courtyard area, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and not breathing. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, LAPD said.

Police were not releasing the victim’s name and described him only as Latino.

Officers who were at the scene spotted two men who matched the assailants’ description running into a market nearby and took them into custody.

LAPD identified the suspects as 21-year-old Walter Smith and Ja’Ree Robertson, 18.

Both men were booked on suspicion of murder, each on $2 million bail, according to police.

It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire, and whether the assailants knew the boy.

Investigators did not provide any information on a possible motive in the shooting, and no further details were available.