Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla.

On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.

When authorities arrived, they found Bonilla in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Not long after, the 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just days after the shooting, on Dec. 21, detectives identified and arrested 54-year-old Luis Barrios, saying in a news release that the 54-year-old and the victim were known to each other and had been socializing in the days prior to the shooting.

Homicide detectives continued to collect evidence, which lead to the identification and arrest of 32-year-old Long Beach resident Leonel Zapien Martinez and 34-year-old Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez.

Martinez was arrested in March on an unrelated warrant in Long Beach and has subsequently been charged with murder.

Lopez was arrested Tuesday in Downey and was booked for one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detectives said that the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but that authorities believe the victim’s killing was the result of a personal dispute among the three men.