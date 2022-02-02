2 men arrested in connection with 2020 shooting on Venice Beach Boardwalk: DA’s office

Cortlyn Bridges is still seeking the people responsible for her daughter’s murder more than a year later, and on Jan. 23, 2022, she returned to the scene to plead for help. (KTLA)

Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges in a 2020 shooting that left a 28-year-old mother of two dead in Venice Beach, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

The Dec. 1, 2020, shooting killed Ky Thomas as she waited outside a bike rental store near the Venice Beach Boardwalk with her boyfriend, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Gascón said in a press release.

A confrontation between Thomas’ group and Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr., now 28, and Jonathan Michael Singh, now 30, preceded the shooting, in which Caldwell is believed to have pulled the trigger, Gascón added.

Caldwell and Singh will each face one count each of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the release said.

“Additionally, Singh faces one count of possession of an assault weapon, a rifle, and Caldwell faces one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person or in a vehicle,” the release added.

Thomas’ mother, Cortlyn Bridges, and others called for justice in the case outside of the bike shop on Jan. 23, and the men were arrested three days later, according to jail records.

“My deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Ky Thomas and my heart breaks for her small children and her mother who has fought so diligently for justice. Nothing can mitigate the pain that they must be feeling at this hour, but I hope that they will find a moment of peace in knowing that those responsible for Ky’s death will be held accountable,” Gascón said.

Caldwell and Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Jan. 28 and are scheduled for another court appearance tomorrow at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

Caldwell is being held on $3 million bail in the Men’s Central Jail, according to jail records. Singh is also being held at the Men’s Central Jail, though his bail is $2.05 million, records show.

Gascón suggested that more arrests may be coming in the case.

“I am asking for the public’s help in finding additional suspects involved in the killing as we continue our pursuit of justice on Ky’s behalf,” Gascón said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the capture of additional suspects are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).