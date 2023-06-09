Two men have been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Burbank.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Naomi Street around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a report of a carjacking.

The victim told officers that he was delivering an order to a customer when he was confronted by two men in an alley who assaulted him, held him at gunpoint and demanded his keys.

“Fearing for his life, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and handed over his keys,” the Burbank Police Department said in a statement. “The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

The suspects were not able to be located until Thursday afternoon, when investigators found the victim’s vehicle near the 6500 block of Radford Avenue in North Hollywood. The vehicle was being driven by a man believed to be one of the suspects in the carjacking, and he was arrested.

The second suspect was located near the 6100 block of Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood a short time later and was also arrested.

Subsequent search warrants at the suspects’ residences yielded additional evidence linking them to the carjacking in Burbank.

They have been identified as 24-year-old Jordan Lee and 21-year-old Tracy Dobbins, both of North Hollywood.

Lee and Dobbins were booked for felony armed carjacking and are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

They are both due to appear in court on June 12.