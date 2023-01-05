Two men have been arrested and face several charges, including conspiracy, identity theft and possession of stolen property, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The stolen property was discovered after a sergeant assigned to the Thousand Oaks Police Station stopped a black Mercedes Benz in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Rancho Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 25-year-old Henrik Hakobyan of Glendale and his passenger, 26-year-old Aghvan Gevorgyan of North Hollywood.

Along with the stolen mail, authorities found a “fishing” device that the two men are suspected of using to steal mail out of blue standalone mailboxes owned by the United States Postal Service.

“The fishing device was comprised of a license plate attached to a rope,” officials noted in a news release. “A glue-like substance was applied to the license plate. This technique is commonly used by mail thieves because mail can easily adhere to the license plate as it is being retrieved from the mailbox.”

Detectives with the East County Forgery/Fraud Unit are continuing their investigation in the activity of the two suspects and have provided information to the United States Postal Inspector, who is assisting with the investigation.

Hakobyan and Gevorgyan were taken into custody, and their vehicle was towed from the scene as evidence.