2 men arrested on suspicion of battery at Beverly Hills rally for Trump

A Sept. 17, 2019 file photo shows a sign that reads “Trump Pence.” A group of Trump supporters lined Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills on Oct. 3, 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Beverly Hills police arrested two men on suspicion of battery Saturday at a rally of Trump supporters at Beverly Gardens Park.

No details were available involving the afternoon arrest of a man who police said was wearing a Trump hat.

A video clip posted to Twitter Saturday evening by a Beverly Hills Courier reporter shows police officers handcuffing a Trump supporter after he appears to push a counterprotester.

Supporters of President Trump have been holding weekend rallies in Beverly Hills for weeks.

Trump supporter arrested after putting hands on a NLG observer and then pushing a counter protester pic.twitter.com/mMNZlV4nS7 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 4, 2020