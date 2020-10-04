2 men arrested on suspicion of battery at Beverly Hills rally for Trump

Beverly Hills police arrested two men on suspicion of battery Saturday at a rally of Trump supporters at Beverly Gardens Park.
No details were available involving the afternoon arrest of a man who police said was wearing a Trump hat.
A video clip posted to Twitter Saturday evening by a Beverly Hills Courier reporter shows police officers handcuffing a Trump supporter after he appears to push a counterprotester.
Supporters of President Trump have been holding weekend rallies in Beverly Hills for weeks.
