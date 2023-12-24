Two men from Riverside have been arrested after leading authorities on a destructive chase in a stolen motorhome and barricading themselves inside.

According to information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies spotted the stolen RV traveling through Rancho Cucamonga at 1:26 a.m.

“Deputies initiated a traffic stop, however, the driver of the motorhome refused to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” SBSD said in a release.

The driver attempted to ram his vehicle into several patrol cars and drove his vehicle in reverse during the pursuit.

“The driver also drove the wrong way on the streets until he ran the vehicle upon a central median at Banyan [Street] and Haven Avenue,” law enforcement officials said.

Both suspects then barricaded themselves in the RV before Specialized Enforcement Division officials responded and eventually took the two men into custody, SBSD confirmed.

They were identified as Tristan Althizer, 28, and Ryan Archuleta Dunbar, 36, both of Riverside.

No deputies were injured in the pursuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBSD’s Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800.

To report information anonymously, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or go to the We-Tip website.